Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Kim Kardashian penned down the sweetest post for her six-year-old son Saint West, on his birthday, featuring some of his adorable photos.

Taking to Instagram on December 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum prepared a swoon-worthy post to make the birthday boy’s day even more special.

The series of snaps portraying West donning a bright smile and living his best moments with mom, netizens’ gave away their hearts to the little boy.

Kardashian also gushed over her baby boy as she wrote, “My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile."

Calling West as her ‘bestie’, the KKW beauty mogul added, “I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!”

“You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever,” she concluded.



