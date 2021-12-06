 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics
Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Kim Kardashian penned down the sweetest post for her six-year-old son Saint West, on his birthday, featuring some of his adorable photos.

Taking to Instagram on December 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum prepared a swoon-worthy post to make the birthday boy’s day even more special.

The series of snaps portraying West donning a bright smile and living his best moments with mom, netizens’ gave away their hearts to the little boy.

Kardashian also gushed over her baby boy as she wrote, “My baby Saint is 6 today! There's no one like you and your smile."

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Calling West as her ‘bestie’, the KKW beauty mogul added, “I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles!”

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

“You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever,” she concluded.

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics


More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video
Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN

Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN
Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism
Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy
Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton planning olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle: report
Meghan Markle urged to ‘think carefully’ over usage of royal title: report

Meghan Markle urged to ‘think carefully’ over usage of royal title: report
Prince William shares details of Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s ‘massive fights’

Prince William shares details of Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s ‘massive fights’
Meghan Markle left the ‘entire household on the verge of quitting’: report

Meghan Markle left the ‘entire household on the verge of quitting’: report

Latest

view all