Monday Dec 06 2021
Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan's guard

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard

Salman Khan’s private bodyguard Shera is reported to provide security squad for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding.

According to the reports making rounds on the internet, the guard’s personal security company, Tiger Security has been made in-charge of the much-anticipated events to take place at the Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan.

Famed Bollywood celebrities and the couple’s family members are headed to the venue for the functions that are expected to kick-off from December 7. 

The wedding ceremony is reported to take place on December 9, for which bride-to-be's sister has also landed in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, to not let any unpleasant incident happen during the wedding, Barwara Police station will also be fulfilling security duties. 


