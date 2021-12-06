Vicky Kaushal distributes food items to paparazzi amid wedding preparations: Video inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated wedding has kept all shutterbugs on their toes, as they try to catch every glimpse of the royal event. This time, the Groom-To-Be, Vicky’s sweet gesture of distributing food packets has taken the internet by storm.

The Uri actor showed his generosity by sending food to photographers gathered outside his home on Sunday.

One of the celebrity paparazzi took to Instagram to share a video of the 33-year-old actor delivering food packets to them.





He wrote, “Sweet #vickykaushal sent food packets made by his chef for all the paps waiting outside his residence. Last night the wedding festivities began with a function at Vicky's home. #katrinakaif and her mom were there till late night. #vickykatrinakishaadi #vickykishaadi #bigfatindianwedding.”

However, this kind gesture of the Raazi actor was praised by netizens posting comments.

One user commented, “How sweet of them. They were really patient and understanding to the media despite media hovering over them 24×7”.