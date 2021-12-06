BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

The South Korean boys band, BTS has announced to take a break for the holidays after completing their scheduled events and concerts.

The K-pop popular band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook officially announced that they will be taking an ‘extended period of rest’ for the first time since 2019.

On Monday, the band’s label Big Hit Music company announced that the Dynamite hitmakers will take an 'official extended period of rest.' The announcement came shortly after the septet had their successful in-person Permission To Dance On Stage concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

In the statement, Big Hit Music said that members will be spending the holiday season with their families, 'the first time for them since their debut'. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," it concluded.

In addition, BTS will hold an in-person concert in Seoul for the first since the Covid-19 pandemic, the K-pop group announced last week.