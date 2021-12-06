 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian amid Saint's birthday

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian amid Saints birthday

As Kim Kardashian rings in her son Saint’s 6th birthday, she also happened to feel someone else’s presence during the day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share that she saw six rainbows during Saint’s special day.

She felt that it was a sign from her late father Robert Kardashian watching over her and making her son’s day special.

"OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday," she captioned the post.

"I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once!"

She continued in her post: "Thanks dad! ???? I’ll tell Saint you said Happy Birthday! #NeededThis."

Take a look:

Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian amid Saints birthday


