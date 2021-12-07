Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 Sour World Tour plans

Renowned singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced plans for her upcoming 2022 Sour World Tour.



The singer’s plans for the North American leg of her tour includes a kick-off concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on April 2nd.

It will all wrap up by May 25th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with a European and U.K run scheduled for June and July.

The first half of her tour will be supported by Gracie Abrams whereas the second half will include Holly Humberstone.

Not only that, the singer also plans to have Baby Queen open for her during all her European and U.K. shows.

The Sour singer announced it all on Twitter and featured an extensive list of all performances, running from April to July.

Check it out below:



