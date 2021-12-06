Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs

Prince Harry has received flak for his latest comments, saying that people "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" should quit and put their mental health and happiness first.



The Duke of Sussex's comments have apparently attracted criticism from some who have claimed Harry's millionaire status means he is out of touch.

Reacting to Harry's comments, a royal reporter Rob Jobson asked: "How would he know?"

Meanwhile, another angry user took to Twitter to express frustration; @NaomiSky_15 said: "Quitting is good? Lol! Of course, he would say that. He has no idea about life and what it takes to survive on your own. If we quit everything we don’t like, or our parents and grandparents quit the war, the tiresome jobs or whatever, you don’t grow and strengthen your character."

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and bought a home in California to live a financially independent life with his wife Meghan Markle and children, told US business magazine Fast Company that people "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" should quit and put their mental health and happiness first.

