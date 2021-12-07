 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Reuters

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy ‘Don't Look Up’

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy ‘Dont Look Up’
Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy ‘Don't Look Up’

Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie "Don't Look Up".

In the Netflix film, Academy award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

"I think the big trick is we want you to laugh ... The great thing about test screening the movie was right, left wing were all laughing," McKay, known for "The Big Short" and "Vice", said at the film's premiere on Sunday night.

"The commonality we're going for here is like, what have we done to each other? I mean, this polarization and this nonsense like, come on, can't we get back to basics? So, it's kind of political and then, at the same time, completely not political."

Three-time Oscar winner Streep said the movie's message was simple: "Look up ... we know what's coming and we know we can do something about it."

The comedy sees DiCaprio and Lawrence's characters desperately try to get their message across and kicking off a media campaign.

"I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift," DiCaprio, himself a vocal environmental campaigner, said. "We'd all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative."

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande.

"Don't Look Up", which will have a limited theatrical release, begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24.

More From Entertainment:

Lil Wayne accused of ‘pulling a gun’ on personal bodyguard

Lil Wayne accused of ‘pulling a gun’ on personal bodyguard
Blake Shelton quips he’s Gwen Stefani’s ‘lazy deadbeat husband’

Blake Shelton quips he’s Gwen Stefani’s ‘lazy deadbeat husband’
Prince Harry slams royals for issuing ‘deliberately vague’ statement

Prince Harry slams royals for issuing ‘deliberately vague’ statement
Prince Harry to unveil intentions behind ‘Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry to unveil intentions behind ‘Oprah tell-all
Prince William hailed for blaming ‘only himself’ for life problems: report

Prince William hailed for blaming ‘only himself’ for life problems: report
Prince William recalls how first love made him a conservationist

Prince William recalls how first love made him a conservationist
Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat ‘can haunt’ later in political phase of life: report

Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat ‘can haunt’ later in political phase of life: report
Prince William ‘would shield’ Prince Harry from Diana’s struggles: report

Prince William ‘would shield’ Prince Harry from Diana’s struggles: report
Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs

Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs
Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'

Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'
Prince Harry slammed for ‘lunging’ Prince Charles ‘under the bus’

Prince Harry slammed for ‘lunging’ Prince Charles ‘under the bus’
Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 Sour World Tour plans

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2022 Sour World Tour plans

Latest

view all