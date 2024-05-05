 

Meghan Markle speaking volumes with her Invictus no-show

Meghan Markle is reportedly speaking volumes with her decision to be a no-show for Prince Harry’s event

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Meghan Markle speaking volumes with her Invictus no-show

A senior palace aide has just weighed in on how Meghan Markle is speaking ‘volumes’ with her decision to be a no-show to the anniversary event for the Invictus Games.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by a senior aide inside the Royal Family.

The aide in question weighed in on everything while speaking to The Express.

She began by saying, “Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted.”

Because this time around, “she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law.”

To the aide, “it strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family.”

“But she does have time to join Harry in Africa,” at the end of the day.

“I think that speaks volumes,” she also chimed in to say near the end of the conversation.

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle refuses to forgive and forget despite Kate's life threatening illness video

Meghan Markle refuses to forgive and forget despite Kate's life threatening illness
Prince Harry refuses to forget loyalty to ‘elephant in the room' Meghan Markle despite UK trip video

Prince Harry refuses to forget loyalty to ‘elephant in the room' Meghan Markle despite UK trip
Kate Middleton issued strong warning over meeting Prince Harry

Kate Middleton issued strong warning over meeting Prince Harry
'Prince William makes all decisions, King Charles is like a caretaker' video

'Prince William makes all decisions, King Charles is like a caretaker'
Meghan Markle warned greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again video

Meghan Markle warned greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again
Amy Winehouse best friend Tyler James reviews late singer's biopic

Amy Winehouse best friend Tyler James reviews late singer's biopic
Lisa Jakub actress recalls getting helped by Robin Williams after getting ‘thrown out of school'

Lisa Jakub actress recalls getting helped by Robin Williams after getting ‘thrown out of school'

Ariana Madix gushes over boyfriend Daniel Wai on his birthday

Ariana Madix gushes over boyfriend Daniel Wai on his birthday
Reese Witherspoon's daughter claps back at ‘toxic' comments

Reese Witherspoon's daughter claps back at ‘toxic' comments
Heidi Klum celebrates 'beautiful' daughter Leni's 20th birthday

Heidi Klum celebrates 'beautiful' daughter Leni's 20th birthday

Meghan Markle has ‘harmed' herself among young: ‘Rock bottom'

Meghan Markle has ‘harmed' herself among young: ‘Rock bottom'
Prince Harry has ‘special desire to see King well' upon UK visit

Prince Harry has ‘special desire to see King well' upon UK visit