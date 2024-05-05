Meghan Markle speaking volumes with her Invictus no-show

Meghan Markle is reportedly speaking volumes with her decision to be a no-show for Prince Harry’s event

A senior palace aide has just weighed in on how Meghan Markle is speaking ‘volumes’ with her decision to be a no-show to the anniversary event for the Invictus Games.



Insight into all of this has been brought to light by a senior aide inside the Royal Family.

The aide in question weighed in on everything while speaking to The Express.

She began by saying, “Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted.”

Because this time around, “she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law.”

To the aide, “it strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family.”

“But she does have time to join Harry in Africa,” at the end of the day.

“I think that speaks volumes,” she also chimed in to say near the end of the conversation.