Prince William, Kate Middleton's intentions with Archie, Lilibet exposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for the future of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ relationship with the Sussex kids have just been shared by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by an anonymous insider that is close to the Wales’.

The insider in question broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews with Us Weekly.

During that chat the insider began by highlighting Prince William and Kate Middleton’s intentions for the Sussexes.

According to the source, “They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation.”

“Obviously, the Duke and Duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins” as well, the same insider went as far as to claim.

For those unversed Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three young kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, whereas Prince Harry is a dad to two children named, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

On a separate occasion a different source also spoke to The Mirror about the Duke’s upcoming trip to the UK and how it would translate into a meeting with the heir.

According to the insider, “Their relationship remains extremely fractured. Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”