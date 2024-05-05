Meghan Markle warned greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again

Meghan Markle is currently at risk of getting completely laughed right out of Hollywood

Meghan Markle warned Hollywood greed is backfiring as she overplays her hand again

An inside source has just shed some light into the fears they have surrounding Meghan Markle’s future, and the possibility of her getting completely laughed outside of Hollywood.



Claims about everything have been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed in the Hollywood sphere.

According to their findings, “Meghan gets greedy” time and time again.

“She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”

According to Page Six, the same source later also went as far as to explain the desperation plaguing the Monticito couple, as they now need to ‘prove’ that Prince Harry and her are ‘viable’ in Hollywood still.

Referencing all of this the same insider also went on to add, “Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success — and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing.”

All in all, right now “after all her failures, those A-listers — and the royals — are laughing at her!” they also added before signing off.