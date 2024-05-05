 

Prince William, Kate Middleton prepared to take throne as King Charles battles cancer

King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment and is said to be 'so proud' of Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be prepared to take the throne, an insider has disclosed as King Charles is battling cancer.

The OK! magazine, citing an insider, reported late Queen Elizabeth II would have been so proud of Kate Middleton and King Charles definitely is.

“It gives him [King Charles] great comfort to know that she [Kate Middleton and William are prepared to take the throne," the source said.

The future queen followed Elizabeth’s lead in every way and has vowed to honor her legacy.

“But Kate has also managed to subtly but firmly modernize the way things are done at the Firm, without ruffling feathers, like the late Princess Diana and Meghan Markle did. She’s a natural”, the insider went on saying.

Ever since the mother-of-three started dating Prince William, she “learned early on to exercise remarkable discretion and composure,” said the source.

“And in two decades, she has rarely made a misstep. She always toes the family line.”

