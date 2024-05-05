'Prince William makes all decisions, King Charles is like a caretaker'

King Charles has returned to public-facing duties recently following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year

A royal fan has claimed that as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment, his elder son and heir to throne Prince William makes all decisions.



Commenting on the Daily Express report titled “Princess Kate will only meet Prince Harry during his UK visit on one condition,” a royal fan claimed “Everything changed now. Charles is like a caretaker king. Prince William makes all decisions.”

The royal fan continued, “It will not be long before he [Prince William] is King.”

“Whatever Meghan says or Harry against Charles does not hurt the royal family”, the fan further claimed.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express report quoted royal expert as saying that "the time must be right" for Princess Kate Middleton to meet Prince Harry, who is arriving in UK next week.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: "If the King asks, she will do it, but Charles being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favour from his adored daughter-in-law. The time must be right, and it not right now."