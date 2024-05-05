Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry has asked King Charles for an "olive-branch meeting" during his visit to the UK next week

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to King Charles ahead of his trip to UK for Invictus Games next week.



According to a report by the Mirror, per Daily Express Archie and Lilibet doting father has asked King Charles for an "olive-branch meeting" during his visit to the UK.

The insiders told the publication, “Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can.

"He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned."

The royal source further claims that King Charles has also responded to Prince Harry’s request and says he would only meet the Duke "if he is able".

Also, an insider has confirmed that King Charles fully intends to accommodate Harry in his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has said: "That's the most self-serving olive branch I've ever heard in my life."

Kinsey went on saying: "That's not an olive branch, guys, that's a PR stunt... Unfortunately for Harry he's - quote on quote - not getting much response. 'New phone! Who's this?' Can you blame them?"