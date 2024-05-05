Kate Middleton issued strong warning over meeting Prince Harry

As Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment, Prince Harry is expected to visit her during his UK trip next week

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been issued a stark warning over meeting her brother-in-law Prince Harry during his UK trip next week.



Prince Harry is all set to visit UK for Invictus Games event apparently without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Mirror, per Daily Express, quoted a royal expert claiming that if King Charles urged Kate Middleton, she will meet Prince Harry.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror, per Daily Express: "If the King asks, she will do it, but Charles being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favour from his adored daughter-in-law. The time must be right, and it not right now."

Commenting on the report, a royal fan warned Kate Middleton “It will be a big mistake if Princess Catherine meets with Harry.”

“As nothing will ever be resolved after what Harry has done & said. Will cause more stress for the Princess,” the royal fan further warned Kate Middleton, who is undergoing cancer treatment.



