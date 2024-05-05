Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon happy about ‘The Talk' fall?

Sharon Osbourne, who is Ozzy Osbourne wife, is reportedly happy to see The Talk come to an end.

For the unfamiliar, despite being one of the founding members of the show’s cast, Sharon Osbourne reportedly blames the premise for making her look like a villain during a scene.

She even branded the show “the biggest setup ever” witnessed by her, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly.

Now, when the show is finally meeting its demise after a series of 15 low-rated seasons, the 71-year-old TV personality is reportedly happier than ever.

A tipster even claimed about her, “Sharon’s telling pals they got just what they deserved.”

The insider also added, “She’s gloating that the ratings sank after she split!”

An alleged close pal of Sharon and her husband also shared with the outlet, “Sharon was proud to be a founding member of the cast alongside Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur.”

Nonetheless, they mentioned, “But she hated the way she was treated before she left.”

In conclusion, the source remarked, “And she’ll never forgive CBS for making her look like a villain. Now, she’s dancing on The Talk’s grave!”