Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday

Prince Harry is all set to return to UK next week and expected to see King Charles without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to delight King Charles on their son Prince Archie’s birthday as the monarch is desperate to meet his grandchildren.



The California-based royal couple are gearing up to celebrate Archie’s 5th birthday on Monday, May 6 ahead of Harry’s UK visit next week.

According to a report by the Mirror, per Daily Express Harry and Meghan could be set to release a new picture of Prince Archie to mark his fifth birthday, the move will delight the monarch.

The outlet claimed the Duchess teamed up with photographer Jake Rosenberg to take pictures of her and her two children Archie and Lilibet at their mansion in California back in March.

PR expert Lynn Carratt told the publication, "It would be nice to see a picture of Archie released on his birthday. Meghan and Harry often keep their children fairly private these days, even keeping their images off their annual Christmas card.

Commenting on the recent photoshoot, Carratt said: "However, it was reported in March that Meghan had enlisted the photographer Jake Rosenberg to snap some images of the family and the children. They may use one of those pictures to mark Archie’s birthday on Monday."

Meghan and Harry's move will definitely delight King Charles as the monarch is eager to see his California-based grandchildren.