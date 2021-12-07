 
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hit with legal complaint before wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have run into legal trouble days before their wedding after an advocate filed a complaint against them for blocking the way to an important temple as wedding preps.

According to India Today, Advocate Netrabind Singh Jadoun filed a complaint at the District Legal Services Authority, Sawai Madhopur, against VicKat and the Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort management for allegedly blocking the way to the Chauth Mata temple.

The complaint states that the hotel, located on the way to the historical temple, has closed the road leading to it from December 6 to 12 as part of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding preps.

Jadoun also stated in his complaint that the route should be made operational keeping in view the public sentiments.

The couple is expected to kick off wedding festivities today, December 7, and will reportedly tie the knot on December 9.

