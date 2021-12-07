Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed

Many eagle-eyed fans have been wondering what Khloe Kardashian's sentiments were following the recent drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson.

A source close to the Good American founder shared that she is "ignoring the noise" and is focused on raising her daughter True, who she shares with the basketball star.

"Khloe's focused on co-parenting," the insider said adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Tristan have been "broken up since spring".

Previously it was revealed that the basketball star was being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols who is seeking child support.

The woman alleged that she became pregnant with the Sacramento Kings player’s child during his 30th birthday in March and during that time, Khloe was still together with him.

It was confirmed that she gave birth to the child last week.