 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian's feelings over ex Tristan Thompson's baby drama unearthed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Khloe Kardashians feelings over ex Tristan Thompsons baby drama unearthed

Many eagle-eyed fans have been wondering what Khloe Kardashian's sentiments were following the recent drama surrounding her ex Tristan Thompson.

A source close to the Good American founder shared that she is "ignoring the noise" and is focused on raising her daughter True, who she shares with the basketball star. 

"Khloe's focused on co-parenting," the insider said adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Tristan have been "broken up since spring".

Previously it was revealed that the basketball star was being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols who is seeking child support.

The woman alleged that she became pregnant with the Sacramento Kings player’s child during his 30th birthday in March and during that time, Khloe was still together with him.

It was confirmed that she gave birth to the child last week. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William
Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere
People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry

People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry
Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff
Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character

Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character
Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X fell on-stage due to wardrobe malfunction

Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala

Alec Baldwin to make first public appearance post 'Rust' tragedy at NYC Gala
Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube

Shakira's 'Waka Waka' surpasses 3 billion views on YouTube
Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in ‘Being the Ricardos’
Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble

Prince Charles, Harry 'have barely spoken in 8 months', relationship in trouble
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Priyanka Chopra leaves fans ‘excited’ with fresh trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Latest

view all