Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

All hell broke loose when journalist Omid Scobie said Chris Pratt would play every member of the Royal Family in an upcoming movie adaption of "The Crown", a Netflix show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

While British royal fans seemed to understand that Omid was being funny, others thought it was some sort of a real "braining news" as per the caption.

Omid Scobie is the the co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography, "Finding Freedom".

The author and journalist received some funny replies under his tweet. 

"I've heard Scarlett Johansson will play Meghan Markle," said user.

"Can’t wait to watch the result. Please embed the so-called Royal experts," added another.

The Crown has received backlash for its depiction of some royal family members.

A meme featuring Chris Pratt is doing the round on social media

The streaming giant last year rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is among several prominent figures in Britain who have argued that the scripted series, in which actors play members of the royal family, risked giving viewers a wrong and damaging impression of the royals.

“We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the company was quoted as saying in the UK media reports.

