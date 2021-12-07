Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'

 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

British actor Tom Holland and girlfriend, actor Zendaya are revealing what makes them a power couple.

Speaking with the press ahead of the release of Spider Man: No Way Home, Holland revealed that it is indeed companionship with co-star Zendaya that makes him cherish their relationship.

"Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob (Batalon) as well. We really are a family," Holland said.

He added: "Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame. There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."

Zendaya also went on to gush over her bond with boyfriend Holland.

"I think just sometimes you have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen," Zendaya added.

