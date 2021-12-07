Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'

British actor Tom Holland and girlfriend, actor Zendaya are revealing what makes them a power couple.

Speaking with the press ahead of the release of Spider Man: No Way Home, Holland revealed that it is indeed companionship with co-star Zendaya that makes him cherish their relationship.

"Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob (Batalon) as well. We really are a family," Holland said.

He added: "Becoming famous at the age of 19 ... this is a different kind of fame. There's not a corner of the world that Spider-Man hasn't touched. It's a lot to take in, so it's really nice for me to have a family to share that with."

Zendaya also went on to gush over her bond with boyfriend Holland.

"I think just sometimes you have to be a person to vent to, someone to just be there and listen," Zendaya added.