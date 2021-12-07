Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Karina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a very busy schedule lined up after their upcoming wedding on December 9 but the couple is not letting their honeymoon get affected by it.

According to Pinkvilla, the Ek Tha Tiger actor will fly off to the beautiful green ocean of Maldives with her then hubby, right after holding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The star-studded nuptial functions were reported to take place at Six Senses resorts and hotels in Rajasthan from today, December 7.

The couple’s family and friends have reportedly reached the venue while guests arriving at the functions are receiving a welcome note, requested to maintain privacy.

Meanwhile, Kaif is slated to initiate the shooting of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tiger 3, followed by another project, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur which is based on a biopic, followed by a comedy-drama, Mr. Lele.