 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Karina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a very busy schedule lined up after their upcoming wedding on December 9 but the couple is not letting their honeymoon get affected by it.

According to Pinkvilla, the Ek Tha Tiger actor will fly off to the beautiful green ocean of Maldives with her then hubby, right after holding reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The star-studded nuptial functions were reported to take place at Six Senses resorts and hotels in Rajasthan from today, December 7.

The couple’s family and friends have reportedly reached the venue while guests arriving at the functions are receiving a welcome note, requested to maintain privacy.

Meanwhile, Kaif is slated to initiate the shooting of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tiger 3, followed by another project, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Sam Bahadur which is based on a biopic, followed by a comedy-drama, Mr. Lele.

More From Showbiz:

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out

Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture
Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony
Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release
Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong
All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father
Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hit with legal complaint before wedding

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hit with legal complaint before wedding

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Latest

view all