Tuesday Dec 07 2021
John Mulaney, US Secret Service 'connection' leaves fans wondering

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Fans of comedian John Mulaney were left wondering when they saw the list of people he is following on Instagram.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer announced his upcoming tour titled "From Scratch" on the photo and video sharing app on Monday.

In his first post on Instagram the comedian had shared his childhood three days ago.

With just only two posts on the Facebook-owned application, the comedian has amassed 1.9 million followers.

John Mulaney, however, is following only one Instagram account that belongs to the US Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security charged with conducting criminal investigations and protecting U.S. political leaders, their families, and visiting heads of state or government.

His fans were wondering why the comedian started following the US Secret Service instead of other celebrities on the app.

