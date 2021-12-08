Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash

Pre Christmas celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted chilling with her whole squad last night amid Christmas festivities at Rhea Kapoor’s dinner party.

Kareena Kapoor, who was also joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora at Rhea's house, seemed to have a ball during their little get-together.

A paparazzi also shared a video wherein the Jab We Met actress could be seen bringing a gift that was wrapped in a golden paper.

Amrita Arora also joined Bollywood's Bebo for the night. Designer Masaba Gupta also shared pictures and videos on social media showed Kareena Kapoor donning a black shirt and matching pants.

On the other hand, Karishma was clad in a green dress. Amrita Arora was spotted wearing a jacket over shorts and tops and sister Malaika kept her look simple for the day.

The celebrities have also shared pictures from the night on their Instagram stories as they sipped in glasses of wine and munched on canapes.