Kim Kardashian credits ex Kanye West for Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

American multi hyphenate Kim Kardashian is paying gratitude to ex husband Kanye West for supporting her in her fashion journey.

The 41-year-old makeup mogul, who was awarded the Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards, shared her journey during her acceptance speech. Kim received the award from last year's winner, Tracee Ellis Ross.



"To receive the award from the fashion icon herself," Kardashian West said, "I am so honored. Thank you."



Kim had wron a skin-tight black jumpsuit, gloves and sunglasses for the night. The mother-of-four did not forget to thank Kanye to introduce her to the fashion world.



"To Kanye," she said, "for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so may people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."