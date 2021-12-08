Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special

Aniston gave subtle nod to 'Friends' during her appearance on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

Jennifer Aniston is in no hurry to shed her connection to Friends, the classic 90s sitcom that made her a star.

Aniston, who appeared on the Live in Front of a Studio Audience for its third installment on Tuesday, participated in a live re-enactment of sitcom Facts of Life and portrayed character Blair Warner.

During her performance, Aniston made sure to give a subtle nod to Friends while sharing a toast with actor Jon Stewart and referenced a line from the show’s theme song by The Rembrandts, saying, “I’ll be there for you.”





Fans of the show were quick to point out the reference, with many taking to Twitter to reshare images and videos of her stint on the special.

The show also marked Aniston’s first time teaming up with ex-husband Justin Theroux, who executive produced it alongside Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear.