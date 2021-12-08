 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Aniston gave subtle nod to Friends during her appearance on Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Aniston gave subtle nod to 'Friends' during her appearance on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

Jennifer Aniston is in no hurry to shed her connection to Friends, the classic 90s sitcom that made her a star.

Aniston, who appeared on the Live in Front of a Studio Audience for its third installment on Tuesday, participated in a live re-enactment of sitcom Facts of Life and portrayed character Blair Warner.

During her performance, Aniston made sure to give a subtle nod to Friends while sharing a toast with actor Jon Stewart and referenced a line from the show’s theme song by The Rembrandts, saying, “I’ll be there for you.”


Fans of the show were quick to point out the reference, with many taking to Twitter to reshare images and videos of her stint on the special.

The show also marked Aniston’s first time teaming up with ex-husband Justin Theroux, who executive produced it alongside Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear. 

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?
Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace

Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace
Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer

Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer
Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series

Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series
Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award

Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award
Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'

Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'
Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new ‘West Side Story’

Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new ‘West Side Story’
Kim Kardashian credits ex Kanye West for Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian credits ex Kanye West for Fashion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian still feels for Kanye West amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still feels for Kanye West amid romance with Pete Davidson
Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in ‘Cyrano’

Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in ‘Cyrano’
UK comedian asks Prince Harry to quit his job and find happiness

UK comedian asks Prince Harry to quit his job and find happiness

McDonald’s uses Jungkook-inspired Twitter username

McDonald’s uses Jungkook-inspired Twitter username

Latest

view all