Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Bhangra icon Mika Singh is touching upon Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated wedding and revealed that he will not attend the couple's nuptials.



The Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aaag singer, who has startled his fans after breaking the news, told BollywoodLife that he cannot make it to the star-studded wedding in light of his professional commitments.

Notably, Mika was supposed to be one of the 120 guests to attend the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are preparing to mark their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, December 8. The couple is tying the knot in Rajasthan.

