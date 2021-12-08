 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Queen faces heartbreaking loss as Prince Charles steps up royal duties

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

In a heartbreaking situation, the Queen was forced to miss a public engagement as she has been grieving the loss of her friend.

In her place, her son Prince Charles is expected to represent her at the public engagement.

It is pertinent to mention that the monarch lost her longtime confidant and lady-in-waiting Ann Fortune Fitzzroy last week.

She passed away at the age of 101.

The loss comes as another low point in the Queen’s incredibly challenging year as she also bore the loss of her husband Prince Philip back in April after 73 years of marriage. 

