Thursday Dec 09 2021
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Tristan Thompson has requested for an emergency gag order to be issued with Maralee Nichols in light of his ongoing paternity case.

According to Us Weekly Thompson issued a statement of his wishes and wrote, “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all.”

He also slipped in a dig against the mother of his alleged baby “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

During the time when the alleged baby was conceived, Thompson was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, with whom he also shares 3-year-old daughter True.

An insider also spoke out about the alleged paternity suit and admitted, “This is a very sad time for Khloé.”

“She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways. Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.”

