Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Experts have finally spilled the beans on some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming plans for 2022 and even announced that fans are "see a lot more of them."

This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Neil Sean on YouTube.

There he was quoted saying, "Meghan is really inspired to get active. I think what's truly happening now is you do think to yourself, 'I can really move forward'.”

Before concluding he also shed light on some ongoing plans for 2022 and explained, "Apparently, Harry and Meghan are planning very big plans for 2022. You're going to see a lot more of them and Meghan really wants to reshape herself now as something of an activist."