 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Zendaya impressed by creative fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home
Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

American actor Zendaya is touching upon hilarious fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home that are rather amusing.

Speaking to Jacob Batalon in a recent interview, Zendaya and beau Tom Holland heaped praises on some of the creative fan theories during the franchise film promotions.

"People are so creative, honestly," the MJ actor shared, revealing that she has heard her character, MJ, dies in the film. When Holland interrupted her to joke that MJ does actually die in the movie, Zendaya added, "There you go. Yeah, who knows!"

"I've seen fan theories that are so wrong, they're right. I have seen fan theories that are so right, they're wrong." added Zendaya. 

"That was an expert answer. That was well done," responded Holland with a thumbsup.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

Jennifer Aniston opens up on taking ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours personally

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal

'I'm barely in my own body right now' says Khloe Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson scandal
Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?

Kanye West to be the next Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton?
Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider
Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Latest

view all