Zendaya 'impressed' by 'creative' fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home

American actor Zendaya is touching upon hilarious fan theories about Spider Man: No Way Home that are rather amusing.

Speaking to Jacob Batalon in a recent interview, Zendaya and beau Tom Holland heaped praises on some of the creative fan theories during the franchise film promotions.

"People are so creative, honestly," the MJ actor shared, revealing that she has heard her character, MJ, dies in the film. When Holland interrupted her to joke that MJ does actually die in the movie, Zendaya added, "There you go. Yeah, who knows!"

"I've seen fan theories that are so wrong, they're right. I have seen fan theories that are so right, they're wrong." added Zendaya.

"That was an expert answer. That was well done," responded Holland with a thumbsup.



