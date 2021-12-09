Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding vehicle had a secret message: Read Inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who blissfully tied the knot in 2018, commuted in a vintage car for the big ceremony.

The Sussexes drove to their evening wedding reception from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a blue Concept Zero E-type Jaguar, with Harry at the wheel.

The sports car, which was originally manufactured in 1968, has the registration plate on the vehicle that reads E190518.

After almost three years since the royal matrimonial, a royal fan claims that E in the number plate stands for established, while the numbers denote the couple's wedding date, which is 19/05/18.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the fan wrote : "Yoooo I am so embarrassed. I was watching the royal wedding for the 200th time and it’s only now that I noticed the licence plate."

While another said: "Wow! Hadn’t noticed. Thanks."

And one added: "Oh wow I never noticed that, good job."

Harry and Meghan are now parents to two children- two-year-old Archie and a newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

