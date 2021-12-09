 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer’ trailer is out, film releases on Dec. 24

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

The first official trailer of one of the most-awaited films of year, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer has been released on Internet on Wednesday.

Leading Pakistani actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film, in which he essays the role of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.


Taking to his Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagey actor shared the trailer, featuring intense chase scenes and spine chilling emotions on the screen, as well as his chilling voiceover as Javed.

Renowned actress Ayesha Omar will also be seen playing the role of a police officer in pursuit of him.

The trailer opens with the killer clad in handcuffs walking towards a police station with Omar’s officer waiting at the gate.

Directed by Abu Aleeha, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer will hit the theatres nationwide on December 24.

The infamous Javed Iqbal was a real serial killer who sexually abused and killed over 100 boys in Lahore in the late 90s. After killing them, he also sent evidence of his crimes to the authorities and media. However, he made headlines when he was arrested.

