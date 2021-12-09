Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston set pulses racing as she shared her new sizzling snaps, lounging in a white bikini top and high-waisted pants for fabulous photoshoot.

The Friends alum oozed oomph in revealing outfit as she shared her stunning new photos to Instagram on Wednesday, giving a sneak peek at her latest styling session.



The versatile actress was feeling thankful for her longtime career and for her glam squad. In one of the snaps, she was lounging on a chair outdoors wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted pants.

The award-winning star wore a trilby hat and was looking down the lens of the camera.

In one image, Aniston was dressed to impress in a black leotard with a sheer skirt and she shared some casual snapshots from the series too.

Jennifer Aniston's fans could not stop themselves and rushed to comment and wrote: "OMG," and another added: "These photos are stunning." In the interview with the trade publication, she opened up about the recent Friends reunion and said they were "naive" going into it.