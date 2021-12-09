 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
Chris Hemsworth thinks his returns as Thor depends on fans

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Chris Hemsworth recently shared that he is willing to continue to star as Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) projects as long as fans willing to welcome him.

During his appearance on The Today Show, the 38-year-old actor was quizzed about the God of Thunder’s future, considering Tom Holland’s signing for three more Spider-Man projects.

“How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors?” the actor opened up.

Giving superhero fans hope for his return, Hemsworth added, “So maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up. But I feel like there might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me."

When the show’s host rooted for his more upcoming MCU projects, the Extraction actor said, “Thank you. That's the Australian sort of support chain, though.”

“Internationally they might be going, 'Get rid of him. Get someone else'," he added.

He will be next seen in the fourth installment of the famed movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, also starring Natalie Portman, on July 8, 2022.

