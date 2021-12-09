Jemima Khan attends special UNICEF Gala in London

 
Khan was photographed with actress Lily James on the red-carpet
Jemima Khan on Wednesday attended the UNICEF Blue Moon Gala in London and made waves with her red-carpet look.

In pictures shared by The Daily Mail, the 47-year-old socialite is seen in a gorgeous all-black ensemble featuring a ruched silk gown with a full skirt and a belted blazer tying the whole look together.

Khan, also a filmmaker and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, kept the styling minimal, with slight makeup to accentuate her features and her caramel-hued tresses flowing down her side.

She also posed on the red carpet alongside actress Lily James, who was seen in Downtown Abbey, Beauty and the Beast, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The Blue Moon Gala marked 75 years of UNICEF as the leading organisation for children in the world. 

