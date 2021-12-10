Kelly Clarkson awarded private judge in divorce case with Brandon Blackstock

Award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has obtained a private judge to preside over her divorce case with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.



According to court documents obtained by Radar, the retired judge Scott Cordon will be determining “all matters until the final determination of the case.”

The duo share daughter River Rose aged 7, and son Remington, aged 5 and announced their intention to split back in June 2020.

One of the biggest aspects of their divorce that the duo cannot seem to decide upon is the host’s Montana ranch where Clarkson took “live testimony” of Blackstock in November.

Despite appeals from Blackstock to be awarded the property, his prenuptial agreement with Clarkson states otherwise.

However, the host is currently struggling to get Blackstock to vacate the premises since her former spouse planned to "testify as to the issues raised by Petitioner’s Request for Order that he vacate.”

For those unversed, Blackstock is still sticking with his version of events and stipulating that since he worked full-time on the property, he be awarded ownership.