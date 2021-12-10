 
Khloe Kardashian 'finally' moving on, will 'co-parent True' with Tristan Thompson

American TV personality Khloe Kardashian is attempting to distance from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old is 'finally' trying to move on from the NBA player, claims source close to the celebrity as per PEOPLE.

"Khloe is moving on," shared the insider on Thursday. "Tristan and Khloe have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."

The insider added that Khloe and Tristan, who are also parents to three-year-old daughter True, are "focused on co-parenting," their offspring.

Khloe's decision comes after Tristan, 30, has fathered his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still romantically linked to her.

