 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan's all smiles with Akshay Kumar as she wows in yellow dress

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Sara Ali Khans all smiles with Akshay Kumar as she wows in yellow dress
Sara Ali Khan's all smiles with Akshay Kumar as she wows in yellow dress

Sara Ali Khan, who is leaving no stone unturned in making her upcoming film, Atrangi Re a super-hit movie, recently dropped a postcard-worthy snap with Akshay Kumar. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday December 10, the Simmba actor shared an adorable picture with her co-star as they both posed for camera.

Khan can be seen donning a pretty yellow traditional dress, paired with white ‘dupatta’ while the Sooryavanshi star looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Just a few hours ago, the Coolie No.1 actor uploaded a video on IG Story in which she was spotted enjoying ‘qawwali’ at the shrine of Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

Sara Ali Khans all smiles with Akshay Kumar as she wows in yellow dress

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush in the lead role.

Fans will be able to see the trio put forward stunning performance on December. 

More From Showbiz:

From Malala to Deepika and Ayeza: Celebrities who congratulated Katrina, Vicky on wedding

From Malala to Deepika and Ayeza: Celebrities who congratulated Katrina, Vicky on wedding
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals a director once told him: 'You don't sell'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals a director once told him: 'You don't sell'
Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra bag top spots in Google’s top searched personalities of 2021

Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra bag top spots in Google’s top searched personalities of 2021
Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif to the family

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif to the family

Ayeza Khan cannot stop gushing over Katrina, Vicky's wedding photos: 'Finalyyyy'

Ayeza Khan cannot stop gushing over Katrina, Vicky's wedding photos: 'Finalyyyy'
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’
Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring
Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute

Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes

Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Latest

view all