Sara Ali Khan's all smiles with Akshay Kumar as she wows in yellow dress

Sara Ali Khan, who is leaving no stone unturned in making her upcoming film, Atrangi Re a super-hit movie, recently dropped a postcard-worthy snap with Akshay Kumar.



Taking to Instagram on Friday December 10, the Simmba actor shared an adorable picture with her co-star as they both posed for camera.

Khan can be seen donning a pretty yellow traditional dress, paired with white ‘dupatta’ while the Sooryavanshi star looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

Just a few hours ago, the Coolie No.1 actor uploaded a video on IG Story in which she was spotted enjoying ‘qawwali’ at the shrine of Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Dhanush in the lead role.

Fans will be able to see the trio put forward stunning performance on December.