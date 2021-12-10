 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
Miley Cyrus puts Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance on blast

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Miley Cyrus made sure to get a major kick out of her upcoming New Year’s Eve special co-host Pete Davidson over his rumoured romance with Kim Kardashian.

The two on Thursday appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the special and Cyrus put Davidson’s relationship on the spot with a modified version of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me.

Directly referencing a date Pete took Kim on last month, Miley sang, “'Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant.”

Another lyric that left the 28-year-old Staten Island native blushing referenced Pete giving Kim a tour of his hometown in November.

“'I wanna watch a movie in Staten Island. It should have been me,’” sang Miley.

The banter was fully enjoyed by both Miley and Pete, and the duo hugged it out at the end.

Watch:



