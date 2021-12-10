 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Forbes lists Taylor Swift, Rihanna among 100 Most Powerful Women

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Rihanna came in at #68 while Taylor clinched the #76 spot
Rihanna came in at #68 while Taylor clinched the #76 spot

Forbes recently released its 100 Most Powerful Women List for 2021 and Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce have all made it alongside political, business, tech, and philanthropic heavyweights.

The list, topped by Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, was released on December 7 and according to Forbes, is driven by the following thought: “it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform.”

Rihanna, singer, designer and businesswoman, came in at #68, two spots above Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who took the 70th spot.

Actress Reese Witherspoon was listed at #74 with Beyonce and Taylor Swift sitting at #76 and #78 respectively.

The top 5 were dominated by philanthropists, businesswomen, and political leaders with US Vice president Kamala Harris taking second spot and Melinda Gates rounding off the top 5. 

More From Entertainment:

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split
Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles
Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey

Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey
Sandra Bullock, Kelly Clarkson can’t hold back laughter, interview goes viral

Sandra Bullock, Kelly Clarkson can’t hold back laughter, interview goes viral
Queen gives hostess Kate Middleton special bling for Christmas carol service

Queen gives hostess Kate Middleton special bling for Christmas carol service
Miley Cyrus puts Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance on blast

Miley Cyrus puts Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance on blast

US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty in racist hate crime case

US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty in racist hate crime case
Taylor Swift must face trial in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit, district judge

Taylor Swift must face trial in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit, district judge
Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert

Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert

Tom Holland flaunts his 'tap dancing skills' ahead of Fred Astaire tribute

Tom Holland flaunts his 'tap dancing skills' ahead of Fred Astaire tribute
Machine Gun Kelly is 'sick' of smiling on days when he does not 'feel' like

Machine Gun Kelly is 'sick' of smiling on days when he does not 'feel' like
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner show kindness to Khloe Kardashain during rough time

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner show kindness to Khloe Kardashain during rough time

Latest

view all