Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about people’s harsh critique over songwriting process. The Driver’s License crooner, 18, who has recently been awarded Time's 2021 Entertainer of the Year, shared it’s disappointing to see people discrediting her creativity.

Rodrigo, who had a successful year in 2021, with seven Grammy nods and a global tour announcement, said, "It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity," Rodrigo told Time of having to revise her credits.

Meanwhile, Dan Nigro, her co-writer and producer, had a different take, "It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular," he told Time.

The Traitor singer further added that in her opinion, she's in her own lane, and whatever inspiration she pulls from others isn't an invitation to compare. "Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life. It's the most personally gratifying, too," said Rodrigo.