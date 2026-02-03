Taylor Swift attends Grammys 2026 after‑party

Taylor Swift may have skipped the Grammys ceremony this year, but she still found a way to join in the celebrations.

In a viral clip making rounds on social media, the Eras Tour performer was spotted February 1 at a Los Angeles after party where she mingled with guests and sipped a cocktail.

For the night out, Swift kept her look understated yet classic.

She donned a long-sleeved black scoop neck top, layered gold necklaces, her signature red lip and sleek straight hair.

Her absence from the awards show itself was reportedly due to the fact that she didn’t release new music during the eligibility period of August 31, 2024, through August 30, 2025.

Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropped on October 3 which is just outside the window.

She will instead be eligible for nominations at the 2027 Grammys.

Swift may not have added to her collection of 14 Grammys this year, but she still had reasons to celebrate.

Several of her close collaborators including Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter, earned nominations and Lamar made history by surpassing Jay‑Z as the most decorated rapper in Grammys history after winning Best Rap Album.