Halle Berry says historic Oscar win didn't 'necessarily change' her career

Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win Best Actress in 2001 for 'Monster's Ball'

February 03, 2026

Halle Berry reflected on the realities of her historic Oscar win and why it didn’t reshape her career the way she once imagined.

The Never Let Go star became the first Black woman to win Best Actress in 2001 for Monster’s Ball.

She admitted in a new interview with The Cut that the milestone didn’t open the floodgates of opportunity.

“That Oscar didn’t necessarily change the course of my career,” she said. “After I won it, I thought there was going to be, like, a script truck showing up outside my front door.”

Berry explained that while the award was a proud achievement, her identity as a Black woman continued to pose challenges in Hollywood.

“While I was wildly proud of it, I was still Black that next morning,” she noted, recalling how directors questioned whether casting her would alter the entire narrative of a film.

“Directors were still saying, ‘If we put a Black woman in this role, what does this mean for the whole story? Do I have to cast a Black man? Then it’s a Black movie. Black movies don’t sell overseas.’”

Berry also looked back at the advice she shared with fellow actors including three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.

“You goddamn deserve it, but I don’t know that it’s going to change your life,” she told her. “It cannot be the validation for what you do, right?”

Now, at 59, Berry is focused on the joy of continuing to work.

“As a Black woman, now almost 60, I still get to work in movies and do what I love,” she said. “I’m winning.”

