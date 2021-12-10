Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

File Footage





Princess Diana was reportedly offered a multi-million dollar role for a big movie.

According to royal author Christopher Anderson, Diana was offered to play a character for the sequel The Bodyguard all while she had ended her marriage with Prince Charles.

The author spoke on the Royally US podcast: "She did turn down a movie role from Kevin Costner toward the end of her life."

"He offered seriously her the role in the sequel to ‘The Bodyguard‘, you know the great movie.

“Well, he was making a sequel to and he offered $10 million dollars (£7 million) and she was really seriously toying with the idea.

"She never would have done it because I think she would have thought that was too much but the script landed on his desk the day she died."