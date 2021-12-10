Army chief underscores importance of 'realistic', 'strenous' training for troops

SIALKOT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lay stress on the importance of "realistic" and "strenuous" training in the field for troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



The army chief's remarks came as he visited Chanoki near Chawinda in Sialkot where he witnessed the 'Victory Shield’ exercise of Gujranwala Corps, the military's media wing said.



Addressing the troops, Gen Bajwa "stressed upon realistic and strenuous training in the field", the statement said.

"Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness and synergy and optimise their combat potential," the army chief remarked.

According to ISPR, Gen Bajwa was briefed on objectives, planning parametres and conduct modalities of the exercise which is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.



The army chief expressed satisfaction over training standards and professional competence of the troops.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Commander Gujranwala Corps.