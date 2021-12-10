Which designer is creating Junaid Safdar's wedding outfit?

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with her son Junaid Safdar. — Instagram

Amid the ongoing wedding festivities in the Nawaz family, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and son Junaid Safdar on Friday visited famous Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, mostly known as HSY, for their fittings.

Sharing a picture with the two, HSY revealed that he had the pleasure to do fittings of all the clothes they “designed for #junaidsafdar for his upcoming wedding this week.”

The ace designer wrote on his Instagram: “We created looks that are both classic and timeless using materials that are all proudly made in Pakistan.”



In another picture, Junaid and HSY could be seen looking at each other’s shoes, the groom-to-be rocking a white Shalwar Kurta with a dark brown waistcoat.



HSY stated: “I found him to be incredibly polite and well-mannered and all of us at HSY wish him and his wife all the very best for the future.”

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17.