Saturday Dec 11 2021
Prince Harry awarded ‘reality check’ over desire to ‘work with normal people’: report

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Prince Harry recently received a “reality check” by experts with a desire to “work with normal people.”

This claim was made in a new opinion piece written by royal columnist John Smith, in The Guardian.

There she wrote, "Harry says he would like to work with some of these normal people, presumably to give him a break from the ones who have titles.”

"Most expectant parents look forward to a boy or a girl, but he belongs to a family where news of a birth is greeted with the words, 'It’s a princess!'”

"Apparently Harry would also like to try his hand at earning a 'wage' – although he didn’t specify whether he meant 'minimum'.”

Before concluding she wrote, "London is expensive and he might find it hard to keep up a flat in Kensington Palace on £6.50 an hour."

