Saturday Dec 11 2021
Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

The Queen will be spending her first holiday without husband Prince Philip by her side with her family
Britain’s royal family is ready to spring back into tradition and is planning to make a trip to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas again.

The Queen will reportedly be spending her first holiday season without her husband Prince Philip by her side with her family, a year after the family was forced to spend Christmas apart due to COVID-19.

According to People, the 95-year-old monarch will be heading to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with close family members as long as no new COVID mandates are put in place by the UK government ahead of the holidays.

Last year, the royal family’s traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham were cancelled because of COVID precautions, with the Queen marking a sombre holiday with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

According to tradition, royal family members are entertained by the Queen at Sandringham Estate for Christmas. They arrive on Christmas Eve, and the family then takes the famous walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church for services before settling for Christmas lunch. 

