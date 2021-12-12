 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Madhuri Dixit sings 'Lazy Lad' for husband, dance video goes viral

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit delighted her millions of fans with a brand new Instagram reel and the dance video of it has taken the internet by storm.

The Koyla actor took to Instagram and shared a reel where she can be seen dancing like no one is watching.

Madhuri can be seen matching the dance steps to iconic song Lazy Lad.

She posted the video clip with caption: “Weekend vibes #lazylad #reelsinstagram #reels.”

The stunning video has gone viral on social media.

‘Lazy Lad’ from film Ghanchakkar is a song that every wife would like to sing for her husband.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapoor, stars Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

